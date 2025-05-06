Mother strangled her 9-month-old daughter in Odesa region: court left woman in custody without right to bail, - National Police. PHOTO

Investigators detained a woman suspected of murdering her daughter under the age of one in the Yaskivska community of Odesa district.

As previously reported, the incident occurred on the night of 2 to 3 May. Initially, the 43-year-old mother reported the sudden death of her child to the police, but the investigation revealed a completely different picture.

According to law enforcement officers, the mother inflicted bodily harm on the child during a fit of aggression when she was crying. The investigation established that the girl's death was caused by strangulation. The baby's body was sent for forensic examination.

The woman was served a notice of suspicion under Article 115(2)(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the intentional murder of a minor child. The sanction of this article provides for punishment in the form of life imprisonment. The court granted the investigators' request and imposed the most stringent measure of restraint on the suspect - detention without bail.

The head of Odesa District Police Department No. 2, Andrii Donets, also said that the woman has another child, a three-year-old daughter. The child was temporarily taken to a medical facility for examination. The issue of depriving the mother of parental rights and determining the child's future place of residence will be decided in the future.

On 3 May, police detained a resident of Odesa district on suspicion of murdering a child.

