ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11092 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv region
254 0

Russian troops attacked village in Kupiansk district: teenager was wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops carried out an air strike on the village of Starovirivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, wounding a 16-year-old teenager.

This was announced by the head of the Shevchenkivska community Serhii Starikov, Censor.NET reports.

"On 06.05.2025 at about 10 hrs. 15 min. Kupiansk district, Shevchenkivska TG, Starovirivska village. As a result of the shelling (preliminary, by a KAB) a private house was destroyed, a child of 16 years old was wounded. The enemy continues to demonstrate its animal nature, terrorise civilians, kill and injure children," he wrote.

See more: Aftermath of massive attack on Kharkiv: "Barabashovo" market is on fire. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Strike on the village of Starovirivka in the Kupiansk district
Strike on the village of Starovirivka in the Kupiansk district
Strike on the village of Starovirivka in the Kupiansk district

Author: 

shoot out (13226) Kharkivska region (561) Kup’yanskyy district (136) Starovirivka (1)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 