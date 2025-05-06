Russian troops attacked village in Kupiansk district: teenager was wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops carried out an air strike on the village of Starovirivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, wounding a 16-year-old teenager.

This was announced by the head of the Shevchenkivska community Serhii Starikov, Censor.NET reports.

"On 06.05.2025 at about 10 hrs. 15 min. Kupiansk district, Shevchenkivska TG, Starovirivska village. As a result of the shelling (preliminary, by a KAB) a private house was destroyed, a child of 16 years old was wounded. The enemy continues to demonstrate its animal nature, terrorise civilians, kill and injure children," he wrote.

