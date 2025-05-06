Russians attacked school in Beryslav. PHOTOS
This afternoon, on 6 May, Russian troops shelled Beryslav in the Kherson region once again, hitting a school building.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, six "hits" were recorded in the city, several shells hit a school building.
According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password