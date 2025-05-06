Russians attacked school in Beryslav. PHOTOS

This afternoon, on 6 May, Russian troops shelled Beryslav in the Kherson region once again, hitting a school building.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, six "hits" were recorded in the city, several shells hit a school building.



According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

