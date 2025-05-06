To Moldova for $3,000: draft dodger’s smugglers detained in Odesa region – SBGS. PHOTO

Border guards detained the organizer and accomplice of an attempt to illegally smuggle a conscription-age man across the Ukrainian-Moldovan border via the Transnistrian section.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

According to the report, the offenders had planned to smuggle the draft evader into Moldova for $3,000. They sought out clients through personal contacts. After receiving payment, the organizers and the man headed toward the state border, but were detained by law enforcement officers near one of the villages in Rozdilna district.

The 30-year-old organizer and his 39-year-old accomplice have been officially notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court ruled to keep them in custody with the option of bail set at over 240,000 UAH each.

