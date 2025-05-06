Shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: three people wounded in Synelnykove district, houses, gas pipeline and power lines damaged in Nikopol district. PHOTOS

Throughout the day, Russian troops fired at settlements in the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, according to updated information, three men were injured in the morning UAV strike on the Ilarionove community of Synelnykove district. Two of them were hospitalised.



Rescuers extinguished the fire that broke out at the enterprise.

See also: Three people wounded in shelling in Nikopol region, infrastructure and a company damaged. Photo report

The aggressor attacked Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. They attacked Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrove communities.



As a result of hostile shelling, an apartment block and 2 private houses, an outbuilding, infrastructure, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged. No people were injured.









