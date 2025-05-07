ENG
News Photo Attack of drones on Poltava region
Shahed attack on Poltava region: 11 houses damaged by debris. PHOTO

In the morning, air defence forces were working in the Hlobynska community of Poltava region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Volodymyr Kohut, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the fall of the UAV wreckage, a fire broke out in one of the residential buildings, and it has now been extinguished. Damage was caused to 11 private houses and 12 outbuildings," the statement said.

Shahid attack on Poltava region on 7 May 2025

No one was injured in the attack.

shoot out (13250) Anti-aircraft warfare (1506) Poltavska region (207) Kremenchutskyy district (7) Hlobyne (1)
