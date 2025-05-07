Shahed attack on Poltava region: 11 houses damaged by debris. PHOTO

In the morning, air defence forces were working in the Hlobynska community of Poltava region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Volodymyr Kohut, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the fall of the UAV wreckage, a fire broke out in one of the residential buildings, and it has now been extinguished. Damage was caused to 11 private houses and 12 outbuildings," the statement said.

No one was injured in the attack.

