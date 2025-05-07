Since beginning of year, Ministry of Defence has approved more than 60 types of Ukrainian-made ammunition for use. PHOTO

Since the beginning of the year, the defence ministry has commissioned more than 60 samples of ammunition for various purposes produced in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Arms and Military Equipment.

"In April, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine codified and approved more than a dozen samples of Ukrainian-made ammunition. And since the beginning of the year, the defence ministry has put into service more than 60 samples of ammunition for various purposes," the statement said.

Purpose of ammunition

The largest group is for unmanned systems.

The list of new products also includes

ammunition for artillery and mortars,

engineering,

ammunition for small arms of various types: both Soviet and NATO calibres.

Grenade launcher ammunition

Ukrainian weapon makers have also developed practical grenade launcher ammunition for 40 mm calibre under-barrel or automatic grenade launchers. There are two types of grenade launcher ammunition: inert and marker. The 40mm marker grenade is fitted with a coloured dye. The inert grenade has no explosive charge. Practical grenade launcher ammunition is used to train personnel and bring weapons to normal combat.

In the photo: 40 mm grenade launcher ammunition

"It is important that domestic arms manufacturers are able to master the production of new types of ammunition for various purposes. Our task is to master the production of a wide range of weapons and equipment as soon as possible. Maximum self-sufficiency in the production of weapons and military equipment means more opportunities to meet the needs of the army," said Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Valeriy Churkin.