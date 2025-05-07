Russia dropped aerial bombs on Oleksandro-Kalynove in Donetsk region: two women killed. PHOTOS
On 7 May, the Russian occupiers attacked the village of Oleksandro-Kalynove in the Illinivska community of Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET informs.
"This morning, Russians dropped two aerial bombs on the village, killing two women aged 47 and 67. Six private houses were damaged," noted Filashkin.
