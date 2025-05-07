ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11320 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
915 1

Russia dropped aerial bombs on Oleksandro-Kalynove in Donetsk region: two women killed. PHOTOS

On 7 May, the Russian occupiers attacked the village of Oleksandro-Kalynove in the Illinivska community of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET informs.

"This morning, Russians dropped two aerial bombs on the village, killing two women aged 47 and 67. Six private houses were damaged," noted Filashkin.

Russia dropped aerial bombs on the village of Oleksandro-Kalinove
Russia dropped aerial bombs on the village of Oleksandro-Kalinove
Russia dropped aerial bombs on the village of Oleksandro-Kalinove

See more: Shahed attack on Poltava region: 11 houses damaged by debris. PHOTO

Author: 

shoot out (13250) Donetska region (3750) Kramatorskyy district (222) Oleksandro-Kalynove (3)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 