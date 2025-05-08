Enemy dropped aerial bomb on high-rise building in Kostiantynivka overnight, wounding at least 12 civilians (update). PHOTOS

On the night of 8 May, the Russian military attacked Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by local telegram channels. The strike was confirmed by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

"On 7 May 2025, at 22:50, Russian troops attacked Kostiantynivka using a 'FAB-250' with an UMPK module. The munition hit an apartment building. As a result of the air strike, three men aged 46, 47 and 74 and a 47-year-old woman were wounded. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, bruises and hypothermia. Another eight civilians aged 41 to 75 sustained light injuries. They were unblocked by rescuers. The victims were provided with medical assistance," the statement said.

Another woman is probably under the rubble. Three apartment buildings and a shop were damaged in the settlement.

