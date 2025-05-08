British volunteer Chris Garrett, who was involved in demining, killed in Ukraine. PHOTO

Chris Garrett, a former British Army soldier who came to Ukraine to help with mine clearance after the retreat of Russian troops in 2022, died in Ukraine.

Chris Garrett, 40-years-old, was one of two volunteers killed during the operation in the Izium area, where unexploded ordnance and mines pose a constant danger to civilians.

A spokesperson for Prevail, the humanitarian agency founded by Garrett, said the organisation received "devastating news" on Tuesday that Garrett and other team members had been seriously injured in an incident near Izium.

"We are still gathering information and working alongside military and police officials to uncover the details. We kindly request respect and privacy for the affected families and will provide timely updates when possible," the organisation added.

What is known about Chris Garrett?

Chris Garrett, a tree surgeon in the UK, left for Ukraine after the Russian invasion to help soldiers clear mines and unexploded ordnance.

At the beginning of the war, he joined volunteer units in Ukraine, including the "Azov" battalion, and later focused on demining.

In 2022, he was one of the first international volunteers to visit Bucha and Irpin after the de-occupation. Garrett considered it his mission to defuse unexploded ordnance that could endanger civilians even after the end of hostilities.

In March, he was convicted in absentia by a Russian court on terrorism charges and sentenced to 14 and a half years in prison.

Chris Garrett also served briefly in the British army as a soldier in his teens, and he learned mine clearance in Myanmar.

