Occupiers attacked car with FPV drone in Kupiansk, injuring man (updated)

On 8 May, at around 11:10 a.m., the occupiers dropped an FPV drone on a "GAZ" car in Kupiansk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

A 49-year-old employee of a civilian utility company in Kupiansk city community was wounded as a result of an enemy strike.

The victim was taken to hospital to receive qualified medical care.

Update

Later, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported that another civilian was confirmed injured as a result of a Russian FPV drone strike on a civilian vehicle. The victim is a 51-year-old man, also an employee of a municipal utility company, who was inside the car at the moment of impact. He sustained a blast injury and an acute stress reaction.

To recap, on the morning of 8 May, the Russian military attacked a civilian car "Renault Sandero" with an FPV drone as it was moving along the road near the village of Velyki Prokhody, Kharkiv district.

