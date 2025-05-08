ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12451 visitors online
News Photo Drone attack on Kupiansk
387 1

Occupiers attacked car with FPV drone in Kupiansk, injuring man (updated)

On 8 May, at around 11:10 a.m., the occupiers dropped an FPV drone on a "GAZ" car in Kupiansk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Russian military attacked a utility vehicle in the Kharkiv region

A 49-year-old employee of a civilian utility company in Kupiansk city community was wounded as a result of an enemy strike.

The victim was taken to hospital to receive qualified medical care.

Update

Later, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported that another civilian was confirmed injured as a result of a Russian FPV drone strike on a civilian vehicle. The victim is a 51-year-old man, also an employee of a municipal utility company, who was inside the car at the moment of impact. He sustained a blast injury and an acute stress reaction.

To recap, on the morning of 8 May, the Russian military attacked a civilian car "Renault Sandero" with an FPV drone as it was moving along the road near the village of Velyki Prokhody, Kharkiv district.

Read more: Man injured as Russian FPV drone hits civilian car in Kupiansk

Author: 

shoot out (13264) Kharkivska region (572) Kup’yanskyy district (143) Kup’yansk (400)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 