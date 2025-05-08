EU Defence Commissioner Kubilius arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO

On Thursday, May 8, EU Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius arrived in Kyiv.

Kubilius shared a photo from the Remembrance and Reconciliation Day ceremony in Kyiv, where he is seen standing next to Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. The EU Commissioner noted that around 10 million Ukrainians died in World War II.

"But the day of Victory in Europe for another half of Europe, including Ukraine, was the beginning of another period of oppression, by an empire still collapsing today. Ukrainians fight against this empire's agression, for their freedom–and ours. And we shall win!," Kubilius wrote.





Later, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that during his meeting with EU Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius, they discussed defence and technological cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union.

"Ukraine welcomes the first concrete steps in implementing the ‘ReArm Europe’ plan and the recently presented White Paper on the future of European defence. It is especially important that these strategic documents open up new opportunities for enhancing cooperation with Ukraine in the security sector and for integrating Ukraine’s defence industry with that of the EU," Shmyhal wrote.

He also expressed hope that the new instrument Security and Action for Europe (SAFE) would be approved and launched as soon as possible. Ukraine is interested in participating in this initiative alongside European companies.

"I outlined our military needs. We discussed ways to increase Ukraine’s defence capabilities and to develop our defence industry. We are grateful to the European Union for providing vital military support. I emphasized the need to confiscate frozen Russian assets and redirect them to strengthen our country. We discussed specific steps to make Russia pay," the Prime Minister added.

