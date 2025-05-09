Delegations from 35 countries and EU’s chief diplomat arrive in Lviv. PHOTOS

Today, 9 May 2025, European ministers and diplomats have arrived in Lviv: delegations from 35 countries and the Council of Europe are present.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As noted, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha greeted the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, and their European counterparts.

The visit began with a commemoration of Ukrainian heroes at Lychakiv Cemetery who sacrificed their lives defending Ukraine from Russian aggression.

"During the meeting, we discussed further joint efforts to strengthen Ukraine, increase pressure on Russia and promote Ukraine's accession to the EU. There are two important events ahead: The meeting of EU foreign ministers and the meeting of the Core Group on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.









