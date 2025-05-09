Occupiers attack Nikopol district with drones and artillery throughout day – house and infrastructure damaged. PHOTO

Throughout the day on May 9, Russian occupation forces attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region using drones and artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The terror against Nikopol district continued throughout the day. The enemy used FPV drones and shelled the area with heavy artillery," the report says.

Russian forces targeted the Myrove, Pokrov, Marhanetsk, and Chervonohryhorivka communities, as well as the city of Nikopol itself.

A private house was damaged, and local infrastructure was affected. No casualties were reported.

