Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Russians struck Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region with GAB: two people injured. PHOTOS

On Sunday, 11 May, Russian occupiers attacked the Velykomykhailivka community of Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region, with a guided aerial bomb. Two men were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak in his telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Two men were wounded. One of them is in a serious condition. The medics are near them. They are providing the necessary assistance. They are doing everything to save them," the official said.

Private houses and cars were also damaged by the enemy attack.

