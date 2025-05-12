World still has no clear response from Russia to multiple ceasefire proposals – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video address, emphasized that Russia has yet to respond to proposals for a ceasefire.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

I just spoke with President Erdoğan of Turkey — it was a substantive conversation. I’m grateful to the President for his support. I reaffirmed Ukraine’s readiness for direct and meaningful talks with Putin. Ukraine has always supported diplomacy. I am ready to be in Turkey. Unfortunately, the world has yet to receive a clear response from Russia to the numerous ceasefire proposals. Russian shelling and assaults continue. Moscow remained silent all day regarding the proposal for a direct meeting. That silence is quite strange. But eventually, Russia will have to end this war — and it would be better to do it sooner. There is no sense in prolonging the killings. President Erdoğan expressed full readiness to host the meeting. It is also important that President Trump has fully supported the idea of talks, and we would like him to find an opportunity to be in Turkey as well.

Ukraine has not wanted this war — not for a single second since it began. Together with our partners, we are working to ensure security. Together, we are preparing a solid foundation for peace, and taking steps to make diplomacy truly effective," Zelenskyy emphasized.

