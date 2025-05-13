Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia. PHOTO

Today, 13 May 2025, US President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia as part of his visit to the Gulf states.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to sky news.

As noted, Trump recently landed in Saudi Arabia to begin his three-day tour of the Middle East.

This is his first major foreign diplomatic trip of his second term, which will also include visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the US President was met by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Trump and Rubio would visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar this week.