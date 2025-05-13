Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: child wounded, houses and civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 12 May, Russian invaders attacked the de-occupied settlements of Kherson, Beryslav and Kakhovka districts with artillery, mortars, multiple rocket launchers, aircraft and UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region

A 10-year-old girl was injured in Bilozerka as a result of Russian shelling. The child was trapped under the rubble of a house as a result of a direct hit of the shell. The girl was pulled out from under the rubble and taken to hospital. She was diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, and shrapnel wounds to her legs. The shells damaged six private houses, a garage and an outbuilding.

The village also suffered from UAV drops, and a private house was damaged.

The Russians used multiple launch rocket systems and FPV drones to hit Shyroka Balka. At least seven buildings were damaged.

The Russian occupiers attacked Odradokamianka from a helicopter with NAR missiles, dropped explosives from drones and fired with mortars.

Kozatske, Kakhovka district, was also shelled from a helicopter.

The Russian military hit a private house in Havrylivka and a garage in Dudchany with FPV drones.

Artillery fire damaged the warehouse of an agricultural enterprise in Chereshenky, a garage and a car in Antonivka. A private house in Antonivka was also damaged by an explosives from a drone.

In the coastal area of Kherson's Central district, Russian military personnel dropped explosives from a drone on a warehouse, causing a fire.

A post office was damaged in the "Korabel" neighbourhood as a result of an FPV drone strike.

In another part of the Korabelnyi district, an attack by an "FPV" UAVs resulted in damage to a car and a petrol tanker.

Read more: Ruscists hit house in Bilozerka: 10-year-old girl was trapped under rubble

















