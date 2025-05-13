Organizer exposed in Volyn region for smuggling abroad for $8,500 – SBGS. PHOTOS

In the city of Volodymyr, Volyn region, law enforcement officers exposed a man who had been organizing the illegal smuggling of draft-age men out of Ukraine in exchange for monetary compensation, bypassing official border checkpoints.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Guard Service.





As noted, the 54-year-old local resident was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine during another attempt to organise an illegal departure and receive a part of the amount - USD 500. The total cost of the "service" was $8,500.

He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 332of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - organisation of illegal transfer of persons across the state border. The court imposed on him a measure of restraint in the form of detention for 60 days with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 90,840.

