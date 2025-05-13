ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10949 visitors online
News Photo Smugglers of draft evaders exposed
1 026 5

Organizer exposed in Volyn region for smuggling abroad for $8,500 – SBGS. PHOTOS

In the city of Volodymyr, Volyn region, law enforcement officers exposed a man who had been organizing the illegal smuggling of draft-age men out of Ukraine in exchange for monetary compensation, bypassing official border checkpoints.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Organiser of a scheme to smuggle draft dodgers detained in Volyn
Organiser of a scheme to smuggle draft dodgers detained in Volyn

As noted, the 54-year-old local resident was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine during another attempt to organise an illegal departure and receive a part of the amount - USD 500. The total cost of the "service" was $8,500.

He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 332of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - organisation of illegal transfer of persons across the state border. The court imposed on him a measure of restraint in the form of detention for 60 days with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 90,840.

See more: Man wanted for raping minor detained on train in Zhytomyr region - SBGS. PHOTO

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1241) Evaders (313) Volynska region (92) Volodymyrskyy district (1) Volodymyr (1)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 