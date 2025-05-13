Two servicemen who went AWOL detained – Military Law Enforcement Service. PHOTO

During a search operation for servicemen who had abandoned their military unit without authorization, representatives of the Military Law Enforcement Service, together with officers of the National Police, located and detained two servicemen.

This is reported by the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the servicemen have been handed over to their unit’s command.

The circumstances and reasons for the offense are currently being established.

As part of legal outreach, a representative of the commandant’s office informed personnel about the provisions of Articles 407 and 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and about criminal liability for committing such offenses.



