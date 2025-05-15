Air defence forces were active in Poltava region at night: UAV debris fell on private property, causing fire. PHOTOS

On the night of May 15, Russian drones attacked Poltava region. Air defense systems were activated in the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Volodymyr Kohut,

In the Lubny district, a residential building and a car caught fire as a result of the fall of an enemy UAV on the territory of a private household.

The fire has been contained. Buildings and structures of other households were also damaged.

"Fortunately, there were no injuries," Kohut said.

