Sybiha met with the foreign ministers of Germany, France and Poland: Pressure on Moscow must be increased. PHOTO

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with his German, Polish, and French counterparts.

"We started the day with a meeting with our close friends in the Weimar+ format: Jean-Noël Barrot, Johannes Wadeful, and Radoslaw Sikorski. I reaffirmed President Zelenskyy's commitment to advancing peace efforts and updated our partners on the latest developments on the battlefield and on the diplomatic front.



We coordinated our next steps and continued our cooperation with the United States and efforts to ensure long-term peace and security in Ukraine and across Europe," the statement said.

Sybiha stressed the need to increase pressure on Moscow to force peace.

"And that this should go hand in hand with the strengthening of Ukraine. I am grateful to France, Germany, and Poland for their unwavering support," the Minister concluded.

