I called on Brazil to use its authoritative voice in dialogue with Russia to ensure that Zelenskyy-Putin meeting takes place - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held telephone talks with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira on peace efforts and active diplomatic contacts this week.

Sibiga reported this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Sibiga called on Brazil to support an unconditional 30-day ceasefire as a basis for effective peace talks.

"Confirmed the readiness of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet with Putin in Turkey and called on Brazil to use its authoritative voice in the dialogue with Russia to make this direct summit meeting happen," the minister added.

Read more: EU expects Putin and Zelenskyy to meet on 15 May and threatens new sanctions - European Commission

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can begin peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasizes that his country is ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept a proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy made a statement about the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia.