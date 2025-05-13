EU expects Putin and Zelenskyy to meet on 15 May and threatens new sanctions - European Commission

The European Union expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a personal meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which is to take place on Thursday, 15 May.

This was stated by the chief spokesperson for the European Commission, Paula Piño, at a briefing in Brussels on 13 May, Censor.NET reports.

In the absence of a ceasefire, the EU is ready to impose new sanctions against Russia.

"We are looking forward to President Putin's readiness to meet with President Zelensky on Thursday," Piño said. She suggested that Putin might have been surprised by Zelenskyy's willingness to hold face-to-face talks.

Read more: Sanctions against Russia should be increased and support for Ukraine should be increased, - Pistorius

The spokesperson stressed that the EU has not abandoned the idea of increasing sanctions pressure on Moscow in case of continued aggression.

"We can confirm that in the absence of a ceasefire, as indicated by some leaders, by Vice-President (of the European Commission) Kallas and by President von der Leyen herself, we are indeed considering further sanctions," Piño said.

What preceded it?

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the "Coalition of the Willing" proposal for a ceasefire starting May 12 and instead suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Ukraine and Russia could begin peace negotiations — and that the day would be a significant one for both countries.

Read more: Wadefuhl on May 15 talks: There will be "further steps" if Russia leaves "empty chair" there

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasized that Turkey is ready to do everything possible to help ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, Trump called on Ukraine to accept the proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Shortly afterward, Zelenskyy issued a statement on a ceasefire and talks with Russia.

After that, Trump expressed hope that Russia would agree to a 30-day ceasefire in the war against Ukraine and was considering a visit to Turkey, where the two countries could hold direct talks to end the war.

Read more: Europe decides to postpone sanctions against Kremlin - Bloomberg