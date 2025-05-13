Sanctions against Russia should be increased and support for Ukraine should be increased, - Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has called for tougher sanctions against Russia and increased military support for Ukraine.

On the sidelines of the conference in Berlin, the head of the German Defense Ministry said that Putin "behaves as usual with regard to discussions on a ceasefire and negotiations on a peaceful settlement," "so the consequences must be taken now."

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can begin peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasizes that his country is ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept a proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy issued a statement about the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia.

After that, Trump expressed hope that Russia would agree to a 30-day ceasefire in the war against Ukraine.