Wadephul on May 15 talks: There will be "further steps" if Russia leaves "empty chair" there

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has called on Russia to agree to hold talks with Ukraine, which are proposed to be held on May 15 in Turkey.

"Russia should not leave an empty chair there, but should appear if it is seriously interested in peace," the minister said. He called the date "important" for a possible end to the war.

If Russia rejects Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal for talks, the German foreign minister promised "further steps".

"We will not stand by and watch Russia simply continue this war," Wadephul emphasized.

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can begin peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasizes that his country is ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept a proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy made a statement about the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia.

After that, Trump expressed hope that Russia would agree to a 30-day ceasefire in the war against Ukraine.