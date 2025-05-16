Throughout day, Russians shelled Nikopol district with artillery and drones; damage reported. PHOTO

On May 16, Russian invaders launched drone and artillery attacks on the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The strikes caused damage to infrastructure.

This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

"The aggressor targeted the communities of Nikopol district — Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrov — as well as the district center. FPV drones and artillery were directed at civilian areas," the statement reads.

As a result of the shelling, a entrerprise, a private home, and an outbuilding were damaged. No casualties were reported.

In addition, updated reports indicate that a hospital in Nikopol was also damaged by a nighttime Grad rocket attack. The number of damaged houses has risen to seven, and vehicles to ten.

