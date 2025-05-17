Day in the Kharkiv region: enemy shelled 10 settlements, leaving one dead and several wounded. PHOTO

Over the past day, on 16 May, 10 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack. The Russians fired unguided aerial missiles, GABs, and attacked with drones of various types.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubov.

The shelling in Kupiansk killed a 55-year-old woman and injured men aged 58, 49, 40, 53, 54, and 59; in Kutkivka village of Dvorichanska community, a 39-year-old and 59-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were injured.

The enemy used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

12 unguided aircraft missiles;

4 GABs;

3 UAVs (type to be specified);

1 Lancet UAV;

7 Geranium-2 UAVs;

1 UAV "Molniya";

2 FPV drones.

Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed:

In the Kupyansk district, 2 administrative buildings, the premises of a utility company, a company car, 8 private houses, gas and electricity networks, and a shop were damaged;

In the Izium district, 2 private houses, a garage, and outbuildings were damaged;

A fence and a special vehicle were damaged in the Chuhuiiv district.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, five fires were recorded in the Kharkiv region over the past day, caused by hostile shelling in Izium and Kupiansk districts.

An enemy-guided bomb hit a private house in Pidlyman village of Borivska community, setting fire to its structural elements over an area of 55 square metres. A neighbouring private house was also destroyed, and the windows and roof of another, as well as a garage and an outbuilding, were damaged. There were no casualties.

In the village of Katerynivka, Velykoburlutska community, enemy UAV fire caused dry reeds and grass to catch fire in an open area of 1.5 hectares.

Kupyansk was shelled with rocket-propelled artillery, which caused a fire in a private house over an area of 20 square metres.

The shelling from multiple rocket launchers also caused a fire in the forest area of the Borivske forestry near the village of Novoplatonivka in the Borivska community. Several fires broke out there, with a total area of 3.4 hectares. Rescuers had to work under the threat of repeated shelling.

On the night of 17 May, an enemy attack UAV hit an administrative building in the village of Semenivka in the Shevchenkivska community, causing a fire of structural elements over an area of 2 square metres. The building of a former agricultural enterprise was also damaged, catching fire over an area of 400 square metres.

See more: Russians attacked a bus in Sumy region, 9 people killed (updated). PHOTO





