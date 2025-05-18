Day in Donetsk region: three districts under attack, one person killed, eight wounded. PHOTO

Yesterday, on 17 May 2025, Russian troops attacked 3 districts of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Pokrovsk district

A hangar and a warehouse were destroyed in Novofedorivka of the Kryvyi Rih community. A person was wounded in Pokrovsk, and 2 houses were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, an administrative building was damaged; in Yampil, an administrative building and a private house were damaged; and in Zarichne, 14 houses were damaged. In Vasyutynske of the Mykolaiv community, 1 house was destroyed and 2 were damaged. In Andriivka, 5 people were injured and 2 cars were damaged. In Yablunivka of Illinivska community, a person died and 18 objects were damaged; 5 more objects were damaged in Oleksandro-Kalynove and 1 in Stepanivka. In Kostyantynivka, 6 private houses, a multi-storey building, and an administrative building were damaged; in Novodmitrivka, a shop was damaged.

Bakhmut district

Four houses were damaged in Siversk.