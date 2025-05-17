4 095 4
Enemy has advanced near Myroliubivka in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops are advancing in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DeepState project.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Myroliubivka (a village in the Hrodivka settlement community of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region). The situation near Bahatyr (village of Velyka Novosilka settlement community, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region) has been clarified," the statement said.
