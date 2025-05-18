Russians dropped FAB-500 bombs on residential area of Kupiansk: three people were injured. PHOTOS

Three civilians were injured as a result of another enemy attack on Kupiansk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, on 18 May, at around 9:30 a.m., the Russian armed forces conducted an air strike on a private residential sector in Kupiansk. An aerial munition hit the road near the house.

A 55-year-old man sustained an explosive wound. Two women aged 75 and 55 suffered acute shock.

Households and outbuildings were damaged in the town.

It has been preliminarily established that the enemy used a FAB-500 with UMPK.











As a reminder, on 16 May, racists attacked Kupiansk district with a drone and MLRS: four people were injured and houses were damaged.