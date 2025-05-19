Two injured in Russian strike on Kupiansk district – Prosecutor’s Office. PHOTOS

On May 19, Russian armed forces carried out an airstrike on the village of Starovirivka in the Kupiansk district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Two women, aged 45 and 73, sustained injuries as a result of the strike. They are currently hospitalized.

Private houses, apartment buildings, vehicles, and a postal facility were damaged.

All necessary legal steps are being taken to document the war crimes committed by Russian military personnel.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders destroyed enemy vehicle, two surveillance cameras and three Russian positions in Kharkiv region. VIDEO



