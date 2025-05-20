Russia installs new warhead on "Shahed" drones, increasing their destructive effect, - media. PHOTOS

The Russian invaders install two new types of combined warheads in Shahed-136 drones.

This was reported by Defense Express, Censor.NET informs.

One is manufactured in Russia and the other in Iran. Both have an increased weight from the standard 50 kg to 90 kg.

For example, a new part of Russian production has a COFZBCH index - cumulative fragmentation, blast and incendiary.

The explosive part has not changed - TGF-35P2 - TNT and phlegmatised hexogen, as in the 50-kg OFZBCH-50, which had no cumulative effect. The incendiary effect is achieved by using a powder mixture of metal hydrides, which produce a high combustion temperature of up to 3500 degrees.

The Iranian warhead also weighs 90 kg and has a cumulative, fragmentation and high-explosive effect, i.e. without incendiary elements.

