More than 150 Shaheds attacked Kyiv region. This is one of the most massive attacks - RMA. PHOTOS

On the night of 18 May 2025, Russian troops attacked the territory of the Kyiv region with more than 150 Shaheds.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

As noted, this shelling is one of the most massive. Air defence forces were working in the area. There are enemy targets downed.

















Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties. An entire family suffered as a result of an enemy attack in the Obukhiv district. A woman of 27 years old was killed.

Her 4-year-old son was taken to Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital with shrapnel wounds to his face. A 59-year-old man, a grandfather, was operated on and is in a satisfactory condition. He is in the trauma department of a local hospital. A 61-year-old woman, a grandmother, received numerous shrapnel wounds and is being treated in a local hospital under medical supervision. All necessary medical care is provided.

In the Obukhiv district, a residential building was destroyed, and windows in seven multi-storey residential buildings were smashed. The buildings of a utility company, educational institutions, Ukrposhta, a tyre service, three private houses, and cars were damaged.

In Fastiv district, warehouses and an outbuilding were destroyed, and two private houses were damaged.

All operational services continue to work on recording and eliminating the consequences of the enemy's night attack.

Drone attack on the night of 18 May 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that "Shahed" attacked Kyiv region: a woman was killed, two adults and a child were injured in the Obukhiv district. Also, Censor.NET reported that the wreckage of a "Shahed" fell in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv: a non-residential building was damaged.

According to the Air Force, 88 out of 273 Shahed drones were destroyed. Another 128 drones were lost in the field.