Consequences of Shahed attack on Kyiv region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

As a result of a massive night attack in the Kyiv region, destruction and fires were reported in several communities. There are victims.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, a residential building was destroyed in the Obukhiv district, a woman born in 1997 was killed, three people (born in 1966, 1964, and a child born in 2019) were injured.

A multi-storey building was damaged, and garages were on fire.

Also, according to the SES, a warehouse (500 sq m) and an outbuilding were destroyed in the Fastiv district. A fire broke out in a medical centre (5000 sq m).

Read on Censor.NET: Russian UAVs spotted in Kyiv region: Air Defence Forces are working













55 rescuers and 17 units of SES equipment are working on the ground.

Drone attack on the night of 18 May 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the "Shahed" is currently attacking Kyiv region: a woman was killed, two adults and a child were injured in the Obukhiv district. Also, Censor.NET reported that the wreckage of a "Shahed" fell in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv: a non-residential building was damaged.

According to the Air Force, 88 out of 273 Shahed drones were destroyed. Another 128 drones were lost in the field.