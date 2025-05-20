Shmyhal discussed defence and economic cooperation with Fiala. PHOTO

Today, 20 May 2025, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Uzhhorod.

Shmyhal said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The key topics of discussion include defence and economic cooperation, recovery, and Ukraine's European integration.

We thank the Czech Republic for the extraordinary level of support and solidarity with Ukraine in the most difficult times," the statement said.

