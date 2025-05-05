Czechia is interested in expanding economic cooperation with Ukraine - Fiala

Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that cooperation with Ukraine is a great opportunity for the Czech economy. Therefore, Czechia is interested in expanding economic cooperation with Ukraine.

The head of the Czech government said this at a joint briefing with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 5 in Prague,Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET reports.

"Cooperation with Ukraine is a great opportunity for Czech business and the Czech economy," Fiala said.

In particular, he noted that last year Czech exports to Ukraine reached 45 billion kroons, while in 2022 it was about 25 billion, which is a 75% increase.

According to Fiala, the projects to help Ukraine include the transfer of generators worth 80 million CZK and the construction of a wind farm in western Ukraine with a Czech investment of 61 million.

At the same time, according to the politician, other projects are being prepared, in particular in the field of transportation. Fiala also noted that Ukraine and Czechia could strengthen cooperation in the nuclear energy sector.

"Czech firms are ready to play an active role in the restoration of key infrastructure, in particular, and cooperation can develop in other areas," Fiala said.

As a reminder, on Monday, May 5, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Czech Prime Minister Peter Fiala in Prague.