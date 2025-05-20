Driver detained in Odesa region for smuggling draft dodgers to Moldova for $11,000 - SBGS. PHOTO

Border guards, in cooperation with the National Police, detained a driver who organized the illegal transfer of draft-age men into Moldova.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the 45-year-old Ukrainian national from Odesa region was transporting passengers who had arranged their "evacuation" via a closed Telegram channel. Prior to departure, the organizer instructed the men and provided them with a cover story — in the event of inspection, they were to claim they were going fishing with a friend.

Upon reaching the state border, the men were expected to cross it on foot, outside official checkpoints. The cost of the "service package" was $11,000 per person.

The organizer has been formally charged under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — illegal transportation of persons across the state border.

Administrative protocols have been drawn up against the passengers under Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses — attempted illegal border crossing. The case materials have been forwarded to court.

