Ruscists attacked Kyiv region with drones: family was injured and damage was caused. PHOTOS

Unfortunately, a family from the Boryspil district of Kyiv region suffered as a result of a nighttime enemy UAV attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

As noted, a 17-year-old boy, a 3-year-old girl and their 42-year-old mother have an acute stress reaction.

A 13-year-old son has a cut wound to his foot. A 30-year-old man suffered a cut wound to the brow bone.

All necessary medical care is provided. Preliminary, there was no need for hospitalisation.

According to the RMA, the falling debris of the downed target damaged a private house where the victims were staying. The windows were smashed and the roof was damaged.











The issue of providing the family with temporary housing is currently being resolved.

The enemy attack also damaged a non-residential building, a car, warehouses and outbuildings.

Operational services continue to work on fixing the consequences of the enemy attack.