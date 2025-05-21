France will finance and transfer robotic demining systems to Ukraine. PHOTO

Ukraine will soon receive six ROCUS robotic demining systems, created by the French company CNIM Systèmes Industriels in cooperation with Estonian Milrem Robotics.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official press release of Milrem Robotics.

As noted, the equipment will be handed over to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The ROCUS systems are based on the THeMIS platform, a tracked autonomous vehicle capable of operating remotely in high-risk environments. EOD modules built into the platform allow for the detection and disposal of explosive ordnance without risk to deminers.

"THEMIS has already proven its versatility and reliability in various operating scenarios in Ukraine and abroad," said Kuldar Väersi, CEO of Milrem Robotics.

The equipment is equipped with sensors and cameras and is capable of operating in difficult conditions, such as rough terrain, destruction and minefields. Its use will help speed up demining and restore civilian infrastructure.

