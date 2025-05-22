Russians launched over 20 drone, GABs, and artillery attacks on Nikopol and Synelnykove districts. PHOTO. PHOTOS

On May 22, Russian forces carried out over 20 attacks on the territories of the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Nikopol district was attacked with drones and heavy artillery.

The aggressor shelled the city of Nikopol and the communities of Myrove, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka.

As a result of the attacks, infrastructure was damaged, along with around five private homes and several outbuildings.

In addition, it was noisy in the Novopavlivka community of the Synelnykove district. The aggressor hit there with GABs (guided aerial bombs).

It is noted that there were no fatalities or injuries everywhere.





