Russians report three missiles hitting Russian troops in Kursk region

Russian Telegram channels claim that the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a missile strike on a concentration of military equipment near a Rosneft gas station on the outskirts of Lgov, Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, the information was reported by the local Telegram channel "Pepel. Kursk."

"Three strikes were carried out on the concentration of equipment and personnel, with intervals of 5–7 minutes. The exact number of Russian military casualties and injuries remains unknown," the report states.

At the same time, it was reported that Russian civilians were also injured and infrastructure near the impact site sustained damage.

Report on the strike on Kursk

