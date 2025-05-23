Ruscists shell Kupiansk, killing two utility workers. PHOTO (updated)

In the morning, the Russian occupiers struck Kupiansk with a guided aerial bomb.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.

The attack was carried out around 9:20 a.m..

Utility workers were wounded. One of them could not be saved.

"The doctors did everything possible, but the man died. Now doctors are fighting for the life of the second victim," the head of the region said.

Update

At 6:39 p.m., the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported that a man wounded in today’s Russian airstrike on the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, has died in hospital.

"Unfortunately, the man who was injured earlier today in a Russian airstrike on Kupiansk has died in hospital," the statement read.

Read more: Enemy fired artillery at Huliaipillia district in Zaporizhzhia, two wounded