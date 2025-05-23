2 441 8
Bilyi Vovk strike UAV has been codified and approved for use by Armed Forces of Ukraine - Ministry of Defence. PHOTO
The White Wolf unmanned aerial vehicle system was codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, this was reported by the Main Directorate for the Life Cycle Support of Arms and Military Equipment.
It is noted that this drone is capable of delivering a large-weight warhead to the target, which can destroy heavy enemy equipment, fortifications, and other protected targets.
The system can be deployed within minutes. The system includes, in particular, UAV with a digital combination camera, a command and control station, a power battery pack, etc.
