Russians strike Nikopol and Synelnykove districts: woman injured, homes, administrative building, cars and gas pipeline damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on May 23, Russian drones and artillery targeted frontline areas of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing injuries and damage.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

There was significant shelling in the Nikopol area. The aggressor targeted Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrov communities.



As a result of the attack, a 22-year-old woman was injured. She received the necessary medical assistance and is now recovering at home.

The strike also damaged an administrative building, a five-story residential building, two private houses, a utility structure, and several civilian cars. A gas pipeline was also hit.

Russian forces carried out two drone strikes on the Mezhova community in the Synelnykove district. Two private houses, a utility structure, and a vehicle were destroyed. The Novopavlivka community was targeted with guided aerial bombs (GABs). The consequences are being clarified.

According to updated information, a morning drone strike in the Samarskyi district caused not only a fire in a non-operational building but also a blaze on the premises of a farm.











