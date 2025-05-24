Day in the Kharkiv region: the enemy attacked six settlements, there are dead and wounded. PHOTO
Over the past day, 6 settlements in the Kharkiv region suffered hostile attacks.
"Two 60-year-old men died in Kupiansk and a 49-year-old man was injured; a 33-year-old woman died in Chuhuiv and a 58-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman were injured; men aged 45 and 47 were injured in Staryi Saltiv; a 78-year-old woman died in Vilkhuvatka and women aged 61 and 80 were injured."
The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:
- 3 missiles;
- 4 KABs;
- 2 FPV drones;
- 6 UAVs of the Geranium-2 type;
- 9 UAVs (type to be specified).
Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed:
- In the Kupiansk district, 10 private houses, a building of a utility company, 2 cars, and a warehouse were damaged;
- a private house, a warehouse, and a crane were damaged in the Chuhuiv district;
- 3 private houses were damaged in the Izium district.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password