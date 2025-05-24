ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11742 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv region
373 0

Day in the Kharkiv region: the enemy attacked six settlements, there are dead and wounded. PHOTO

Over the past day, 6 settlements in the Kharkiv region suffered hostile attacks.

"Two 60-year-old men died in Kupiansk and a 49-year-old man was injured; a 33-year-old woman died in Chuhuiv and a 58-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman were injured; men aged 45 and 47 were injured in Staryi Saltiv; a 78-year-old woman died in Vilkhuvatka and women aged 61 and 80 were injured."

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

  • 3 missiles;
  • 4 KABs;
  • 2 FPV drones;
  • 6 UAVs of the Geranium-2 type;
  • 9 UAVs (type to be specified).

Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed:

  • In the Kupiansk district, 10 private houses, a building of a utility company, 2 cars, and a warehouse were damaged;
  • a private house, a warehouse, and a crane were damaged in the Chuhuiv district;
  • 3 private houses were damaged in the Izium district.

See more: Russian forces launch combined strike on Kyiv: 8 injured, fires in three districts. PHOTOS

Kharkiv region
Kharkiv region
Kharkiv region

Author: 

shoot out (13448) Kharkivska region (644) Kup’yanskyy district (174) Chuhuyivskyy district (63) Kup’yansk (419) Staryy Saltiv (1) Chuhuyiv (3) Vilkhuvatka (1)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 