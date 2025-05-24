Russian forces strike Huliaipole and Bilenke: damage reported. PHOTO
Today, on 24 May 2025, Russian troops attacked Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, a residential building and outbuildings were destroyed as a result of the shelling of Huliaipole by the Russian Federation.
In Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia district, the enemy attacked a parked car with an FPV drone.
Fortunately, people were not injured.
