Charlie Hebdo has filed lawsuit over fake covers mocking Zelenskyy and Ukraine. PHOTO

The French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has filed a lawsuit against social network X over the distribution of fake covers, mocking Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine.

It is noted that over the past two years, no fewer than 15 fake magazine covers have appeared in Telegram and X, "designed to give the impression that we support Putin's policies".

Who is the customer of the campaign?

"All of these clumsy fakes have one thing in common: they vilify Ukraine, mock European and French support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and sometimes spread rumours about Brigitte Macron's gender identity. You start to wonder if Putin himself ordered them," the editorial said.

Charlie Hebdo's lawyer noted that the production of such fakes is almost industrialised. The goal is to create the impression that the magazine supports Putin's policies. In the lawsuit, the publication demands to identify the authors and organisers of this campaign.

As noted, 70 publications were previously identified that "discredit mainly Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Western countries". One third of them are fake Charlie Hebdo covers.

As a reminder, in May 2022, the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo published a "Ukrainian" issue featuring the work of Ukrainian cartoonists. The proceeds from its sale will be donated to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Odesa territorial defence.