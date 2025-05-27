Posing as police officer, man detained in Lviv for offering illegal border crossing for $18,200 – SBGS. PHOTO

In Lviv and Storozhynets, law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme for the illegal transportation of individuals across Ukraine’s state border.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

The organizer of the scheme, a Ukrainian citizen, was detained while receiving $18,200 in cash, which had been transferred to a cryptocurrency wallet.

According to reports, the man used a forged National Police ID to disguise his activities and offered "assistance" in crossing the border. He was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine by officers of the Western Internal Security and Counterintelligence Unit of the State Border Guard Service (SBGS), in cooperation with investigators and the migration police of Lviv region, under the procedural supervision of the Lviv Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Matters.

In addition, an accomplice was detained in Storozhynets, Chernivtsi region. He had been coordinating the operation remotely.

Both individuals have been formally charged under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

