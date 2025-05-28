Ruscists strike Kostiantynivka with Smerch missiles: three people wounded, damage reported. PHOTOS

Today, May 28, at 9:15 p.m., the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region came under another attack by Russian occupation forces. Three rockets were launched at the settlement from a Smerch multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).

The head of the city military administration, Serhii Horbunov, posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

What is known about the casualties?

According to officials, three civilians were injured in the shelling. The wounded are currently receiving necessary medical assistance.

What is known about the destruction?

The rocket strike caused significant damage to residential and public infrastructure in the city. In particular, the facades of five private houses and six multi-story apartment buildings were damaged. The facade of a local cultural institution was also hit.

